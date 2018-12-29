https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/German-police-arrest-Syrian-man-wanted-in-Dutch-13497333.php
German police arrest Syrian man wanted in Dutch terror case
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have arrested a Syrian man suspected of involvement in preparations for a terror attack in the Netherlands.
Police said the 26-year-old was arrested Saturday in the western city of Mainz following an extradition request from the Netherlands. They didn't name him.
A statement from police said the suspect has neither an official residence nor a criminal record in Germany. The apartment where he was found was searched.
German police said they couldn't give further details, which they said are a matter for the police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam who are leading the investigation.
