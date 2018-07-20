German police: 8 injured in bus attack; suspect arrested

Photo: -, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 A bus stands on a street in Luebeck, northern Germany, Friday, July 20, 2018 after a man attacked people inside. (TNN/dpa via AP) A bus stands on a street in Luebeck, northern Germany, Friday, July 20, 2018 after a man attacked people inside. (TNN/dpa via AP) Photo: -, AP German police: 8 injured in bus attack; suspect arrested 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Eight people were injured in an attack on a busy bus in the northern German city of Luebeck, and a suspect has been arrested, police said Friday.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said the attack occurred Friday in the Kuecknitz district of Luebeck, northeast of Hamburg. He told The Associated Press that authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Local daily Luebecker Nachrichten reported, without giving a source, that a suspect had attacked passengers with a knife.

German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that three people received "medium serious" injuries in the incident, while five others received minor injuries.

State police tweeted: "Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody."

No other details were immediately available.