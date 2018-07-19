German officials seize 77 properties in laundering probe

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors say they have provisionally confiscated 77 properties in the German capital that were linked to a suspected organized crime clan during a money-laundering investigation.

Prosecutors said the raids, which were carried out last Friday, were part of an investigation triggered by a 2014 bank break-in in which at least 9.16 million euros ($10.66 million) was stolen and never recovered.

On Thursday, they said the seized properties, largely containing apartments, have a value of 9.3 million euros.

Officials said the 16 people under investigation are linked to one family but that none are in custody. Any charges, they added, are some way away.

Prosecutor Bernhard Mix said members of the same clan are suspected in last year's theft of a huge gold coin from a Berlin museum.