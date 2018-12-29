Georgia woman pulled from water with baby facing DUI charges

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — Law officials say a woman rescued alongside her two-month-old baby from a pickup truck inundated by water in north Georgia is facing DUI charges.

WSB-TV reports that Georgia State Patrol says Andrea Marie McMeans, 28, ran off the road and down an embankment before landing in a creek swollen by rains Friday morning near Dahlonega.

Dramatic video posted to Facebook by local newspaper The Dahlonega Nugget shows Lumpkin County rescue crews working to retrieve the woman as water rushed past and lapped up to the vehicle's windshield.

The infant was rescued first, then McMeans.

A spokesman for Lumpkin County Emergency Services said the pair was in stable condition when they were dropped at an area hospital.

GSP has obtained arrest warrants for McMeans for failure to maintain lane and DUI, the station reports.