Georgia teen killed after knocking on wrong door

ATLANTA (AP) — A man is jailed after police said he shot and killed a teenager who accidentally knocked on the wrong apartment door.

WSB-TV reports it happened about 12:30 a.m. at The Retreat apartments in southwest Atlanta early Friday.

Police say 19-year-old Omarian Banks was dropped off near the wrong breezeway in the complex. Police say Banks and his girlfriend had just moved there and Banks wasn't familiar with the area. He went to what he thought was his apartment but it was the wrong door.

Banks knocked but eventually walked away. Police say the man inside, 32-year-old Darryl Bynes, grabbed a gun and went onto his balcony to confront Banks and after a short conversation, Bynes shot Banks.

Bynes is being held at the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge.

