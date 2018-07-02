Georgia prosecutor says man 'bullied everyone in his path'

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to prison after authorities said he was involved in several violent incidents.

Crawford County District Attorney David Cooke says 26-year-old Stephen Strange, of Roberta, "bullied everyone in his path."

A news release says Strange pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault for the nonfatal choking of a woman April 21 at a Roberta hotel. He received a four-year sentence. Prosecutors say Strange also threw a brick at a witness to the attack, breaking a car window.

Other charges against Strange were dropped in a plea deal. Prosecutors say Strange swung a machete at a truck in February. Also that month, he threw a can of Vienna sausages at teenagers and threatened to beat them up.

Strange's attorney could not immediately be reached Monday.