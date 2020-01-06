Georgia police: Driver fell asleep at wheel in fatal crash

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of being behind the wheel during a fatal crash on Sunday morning told police he had fallen asleep while driving, a Cobb County police spokeswoman confirmed.

Shakim Reakwon Holloman, 23, was heading southbound on Dallas Acworth Highway between Marietta and Cartersville shortly after 7 a.m. when he veered into the northbound lane and struck another car head-on, Cobb County officer Sydney Melton told news outlets.

The driver of the other vehicle, Daniel Rogers, 24, of Cartersville, died at the scene, Melton said. One passenger in Holloman's vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Holloman was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and suspended registration, police records showed. He was booked into the Cobb jail but later released to another police agency, jail records obtained by news outlets showed.