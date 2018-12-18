Georgia officer killed at traffic stop remembered as a hero

A police honor guard carries the casket into All Saints Catholic Church for a funeral service for Dekalb County Police officer Edgar Flores Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Dunwoody, Ga. Flores was shot and killed after making a traffic stop in Decatur, Ga., on Dec. 13, 2018.

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Family, friends and law enforcement from around the country are paying their respects to a Georgia police officer slain after a traffic stop.

News outlets report hundreds of people lined the highways Tuesday as the procession traveled through the Atlanta suburb of DeKalb County to the All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, where the first of two services were held for DeKalb County Police Officer Edgar Flores.

The 24-year-old officer was shot in the head while in pursuit of a man he had pulled over. The suspect, 33-year-old Justin Taylor, was later shot and killed by officers after a brief manhunt.

Flores, who would have turned 25 on Tuesday, was remembered as a hero. His 15-year-old brother, Alexis Flores, called him his role model and someone who "fought for equality."