Georgia man says he shot deputies trying to avoid jail

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Less than 24 hours after a Georgia man shot and killed two sheriff's deputies in 2016, a recording shows he confessed to the shootings and explained some of what happened.

The Telegraph reports it obtained a copy of Ralph Elrod's confession through an open records request. Elrod last week pleaded guilty to the murders of Peach County sheriff's deputies Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood. He's been sentenced to life in prison.

Elrod was shot by police in the aftermath of his deadly attack. As he lay wounded in a Macon hospital the next afternoon, he told a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent that the incident began when he threatened motorcyclists with a shotgun. Then Elrod told the agent he shot at police because he didn't want to go to jail.

But first he had a question: "Did I kill those two officers?"

GBI agent Blair Sasnett didn't answer him right away.

Sasnett told Elrod that first he needed to read Elrod his rights.

Then the agent asked Elrod to describe the events of the previous afternoon.

In court last week, one of Elrod's lawyers spoke of the elusive "why" in Elrod's attack, that it was something that had left Elrod's own defense team puzzled. Elrod himself, when given the chance to speak at his sentencing, said nothing to explain his actions.

Elrod told his version of how on Nov. 6, a Sunday afternoon, some relatives of one of his neighbors had ridden a four-wheeler and a motorbike past his house on the western outskirts of Byron. After Elrod, armed with a shotgun, stopped and confronted the motorcyclists in front of home and threatened to kill them, the police were called.

Deputies Sondron and Smallwood had pulled up at Elrod's house and, minutes later, as he was about to be arrested and handcuffed, Elrod pulled a concealed Glock 43 pistol. He shot both lawmen, mortally wounding them.

Minutes later, Elrod, then armed with an AR-15 he had retrieved from his house, took aim at Byron police officers who had rushed to the scene to help the fallen deputies. Elrod was shot, and he surrendered after firing dozens of shots at the officers.

From his hospital bed, Elrod, who was 57 at the time, said his neighbors had no respect "for anybody's property." He complained that they operated an auto-repair shop out of their yard and said the bikers had been "popping wheelies up and down my road."

He said when he confronted the motorcyclists the day of the shootings that he had been toting his squirrel-shooting gun, that it was slung over his shoulder in a "non-threatening manner."

He did admit to telling the bikers that if they kept roaring past that "I was gonna kill 'em."

Elrod said when the deputies rode up and told him he was under arrest that "everything just spun out of control from there."

He said, "I pulled my pistol . and I shot. . I don't know why. . My son's a sheriff (a deputy). I'm a law-abiding citizen."

Elrod said he drank maybe six beers earlier in the day, and the shooting "just happened before I knew what was going on."

But why, the GBI agent wondered.

The best answer Elrod could muster was, "I just didn't want to go to jail . over this bullcrap," referring to his issues with his neighbors and the motorcycles.

Elrod said after shooting Smallwood and Sondron, he went into his house, put on tactical gear, grabbed his AR-15 and a 12-gauge shotgun and returned to his driveway.

He said he hoped the cops on the way to the scene would kill him, that he wanted to "draw" fire from them.

"At that point, I wanted to die. . Everything was surreal. It was like a dream," Elrod said.

