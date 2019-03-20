Georgia man confessed he helped burn teacher's body to ash

Bo Dukes is standing trial on charges that he helped conceal the death of Tara Grinstead, a high school teacher who disappeared more than 13 years ago. Grinstead vanished from her home in rural Irwin County in October 2005. A trial for Dukes opened Monday, March 18, 2019.

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man confessed on video that he helped burn the body of a slain high school teacher for two days until "it looked like it was all ash."

Bo Dukes tells a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent in the recorded interview that he helped Tara Grinstead's killer burn her body in a pecan orchard in October 2005.

Prosecutors played the video Wednesday for a Wilcox County jury hearing the first trial in Grinstead's slaying. The teacher and beauty queen's disappearance remained a mystery for more than a decade until Dukes and his friend were charged in 2017.

Dukes is charged with helping conceal Grinstead's death and lying to police in an earlier interview. His friend Ryan Duke is charged with Grinstead's murder. His trial is set for April 1.