Georgia man accused of causing crash that killed 2 indicted

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed two people and injured five others has been indicted on charges including murder.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Friday announced a 35-count indictment against Kahre Williams. A lawyer for Williams didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

Howard said in a news release that a state patrol sergeant tried to stop Williams in Atlanta around 3:40 a.m. on April 20 because Williams was driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Williams sped away and entered Interstate 75/85 southbound. The release says Williams, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost control and slammed into two other vehicles, killing two and injuring five others in those vehicles.