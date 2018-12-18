Georgia deputies suspended for illegally hunting deer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's office says two of its deputies have been suspended for illegally hunting deer.

Houston County Chief Deputy Billy Rape says a state investigation found that Sgt. Kevin Harper and his nephew, Cpl. Brandon Harper, illegally killed a deer while working as private security. The Macon Telegraph reported Monday that Rape says Kevin Harper shot the deer last month while working at Guardian Centers in Perry with his nephew, who assisted in the hunt.

Kevin Harper was suspended for five days without pay and given six months of probation. Brandon Harper was suspended without pay for three days and given six months of probation. The two won't be allowed to work private security detail while on probation and are barred from working as private security for Guardian Centers.

