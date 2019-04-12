Probation violation charge: Candidate with DUI back in jail

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A former congressional candidate in Georgia who spent much of his unsuccessful 2018 campaign in jail because of a drunken-driving offense is now charged with a probation violation.

Democrat Steve Foster spent three months in jail last year, convicted of drunken driving in Whitfield County. He refused to quit his campaign for northwest Georgia's 14th District seat. Released on Election Day last November, he lost to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.

The Daily Citizen-News of Dalton reports Foster was jailed again after being charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor probation violation related to his DUI sentence.

Foster's attorney, Richard Murray, says Foster apparently failed to complete a court-ordered DUI class. He says Foster seemed to believe he didn't need to attend it while his case was being appealed.

