Gary officer fatally shoots man who shot at officers

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary Police say an officer has shot and killed a man who fired a weapon at officers.

Cmdr. Jack Hamady says officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of an abandoned residence about 6 a.m. Wednesday when a man inside the vehicle fired a gun at them. Hamady says one officer returned fire, fatally wounding the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the man and the officer who shot him haven't been released.

The shooting is being investigated by Lake County Sheriff's Department.