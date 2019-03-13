Gang member in country illegally arrested in woman's slaying

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are criticizing sanctuary policies they say prevented federal authorities from detaining a gang member in the country illegally before he allegedly killed a woman inside her home.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia says Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza "stalked" Bambi Larson's San Jose neighborhood before allegedly beating and stabbing her to death.

Garcia said Tuesday Arevalo has a long criminal history in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Garcia says ICE had previously asked to take custody of him six times — four times in Santa Clara County and two times in Los Angeles County.

Garcia and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo criticized the county's sanctuary policy, saying it is time for Santa Clara County officials to reconsider a policy that ignores ICE hold requests for predatory felons.