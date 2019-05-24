Funeral set for Alabama police officer killed by gunman

This undated photo provided by the Auburn Police Department shows Officer William Buechner, who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance report on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Grady Wayne Wilkes, who opened fire on police Sunday night, killing Buechner and wounding two other officers, was arrested Monday, May 20 and charged with capital murder, authorities said. (Auburn Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Auburn Police Department shows Officer William Buechner, who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance report on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Grady Wayne Wilkes, who ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Funeral set for Alabama police officer killed by gunman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A police officer killed by a gunman in Alabama is being honored with a funeral at the 9,100-seat Auburn Arena.

The ceremony for Auburn police officer William Buechner is being held Friday afternoon.

City offices are closed for the day, and residents are being asked to line a street to honor the veteran officer as the funeral procession travels from the arena to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Buechner was shot to death and two other officers wounded as police answered a call about a domestic disturbance in a mobile home park on Sunday night. A man who led an Alabama National Guard fire team is charged with capital murder and other offenses.

The officer is survived by his wife and two children.