Funeral held for Missouri officer killed in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A private funeral has been held for a Springfield police officer who was killed in a shooting that also saw four others and the gunman die.

The funeral for Officer Christoper Walsh, 32, was held Saturday in Springfield and was followed by a public procession through the city to his private burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.

The shooting happened the night of March 15 at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police say the gunman, 31-year-old Joaquin Roman, fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through Springfield before eventually crashing into the store, walking inside and opening fire.

The victims included a store employee and two men who were in the store, police said. Walsh was shot and killed as he tried to rescue a victim. A second officer was injured, along with another person.