Fulton prosecutor seeks info on police-involved shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor has put up billboards seeking information about three police-involved shootings.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday that the billboards near where each shooting happened ask anyone with information to call his office.

On Dec. 29, officers shot and injured Devin Nolley on Interstate 285. East Point police say Nolley was driving a stolen vehicle and fled onto the interstate after hitting an unmarked police car.

On Jan. 16, a plainclothes Atlanta officer shot and killed Dettrick Griffin. Police say Griffin slipped into the officer's car at a gas pump and began to drive away.

Police say an Atlanta SWAT officer fired his gun during a March 13 encounter with Kenneth Gilbert Sr. and Kenneth Gilbert Jr. at a busy intersection. Both Gilberts were injured.