Fugitive's arrest ends with fire in Hartford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The arrest of a fugitive on a felony warrant ended when a garage went up in flames in Hartford.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says the wanted man slammed a deputy's squad car multiple times with his vehicle that was parked in a garage. The suspect drove through the back of the garage to escape Tuesday night but didn't get far before he was arrested.

The man's car then ignited and set the garage on fire. Hartford firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby apartments. Two others suspected of harboring the fugitive were also arrested.