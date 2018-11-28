Fuel oil company admits defrauding Hudson Valley customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A heating oil delivery company must pay more than $3 million in restitution and penalties for defrauding customers by siphoning off overpayments and duplicate payments over 12 years.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says Bottini Fuel of Wappingers Falls defrauded homeowners, businesses and government customers in the Hudson Valley from 2004 to 2016. A whistleblower brought the illegal conduct to light.

Bottini Fuel said in a statement that all funds have been returned to the state and will be available to be reclaimed by customers. The company said it has put safeguards in place to make sure it never happens again.

Customers owed refunds will be contacted by the state attorney general's office.