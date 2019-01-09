Friars Club executive director pleads guilty to tax fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The executive director of New York's legendary Friars Club has pleaded guilty to having filed false income tax returns.

Prosecutors say Michael Gyure failed to report roughly $433,000 in compensation between 2012 and 2016. He started working at the Manhattan club known for celebrity roasts in 2008.

Gyure has also agreed to pay over $156,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. He faces up to three years in prison.

His lawyer told The New York Times Tuesday that Gyure has accepted responsibility for his conduct.

Over the years, the club has roasted the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Chevy Chase and Donald Trump.

In 2017, U.S. postal investigators raided the club in a possible embezzlement probe. A club statement said the raid wasn't related to Gyure's case and denied any wrongdoing.

