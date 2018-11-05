France issues warrants for high-ranking Syrian officials

PARIS (AP) — France has issued international arrest warrants for three ranking Syrian officials, accusing them of complicity with crimes against humanity.

The allegations were announced Monday by the International Federation for Human Rights, which brought the case in October 2016 on behalf of a French-Syrian father and son.

The pair, Mazen and Patrick Dabbagh, were arrested and imprisoned by Syrian Air Force intelligence officers in November 2013. The family later learned they died in detention.

The warrants are against two of Syria's most powerful security chiefs, Gen. Ali Mamlouk who heads National Security Bureau and Maj. Gen. Jamil Hassan of Air Force intelligence. The third man, Abdel Salam Mahmoud, runs the prison unit where the Dabbaghs were detained.