Fox Crossing officer cleared in fatal shooting

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — A Fox Crossing officer is expected to return to work soon after being cleared in a fatal shooting.

Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver said Thursday that Officer Seely Moe was cleared to return to work after drug testing and a psychological evaluation.

Moe was put on administrative leave after he shot and killed Joshua Gomoll on the Fox Cities Trestle Trail in May. Moe and other officers were responding to a report that Gomoll was threatening people with a knife near Fritse Park.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reports the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office said Moe was justified in shooting Gomoll and that no charges would be filed.

Moe has been a Fox Crossing police officer for 15 years. A date has not been set for his return to work.

