Foul play suspected in death of Tennessee teen
LANCASTER, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say foul play is suspected in the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend.
The state Bureau of Investigation tells news outlets that it's investigating the death of Cameron Wilson as a homicide. His body was found on an embankment in Smith County on Sunday.
It's unclear what led authorities to suspect foul play.
