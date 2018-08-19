Foster mother arrested in alleged beating of 1-year-old

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a foster mother has been arrested in central California in connection with injuries suffered by a 1-year-old boy that his grandmother says include severe brain trauma and broken bones.

The Fresno Bee reports Darlene Valdovino-Aguilera was taken into custody Friday in Visalia on child abuse-related charges. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.

Police Officer Gary Williams says an investigation concluded the boy's life-threatening injuries were the result of child abuse inflicted by Valdovinos-Aguilera.

Williams says officers responded Aug. 12 to a call of an unresponsive child as a result of a fall.

He says the child's injuries did not appear consistent with what was described by Valdovino-Aguilera, prompting the investigation.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com