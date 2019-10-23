Fossils stolen from museum display case in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence are investigating after three fossils were stolen from a display case at the University of Kansas Natural History Museum.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the fossils were reported missing Monday but were believed to have been stolen Friday or Saturday.

The university police crime log says someone pried hooks from a display case to open it and take the fossils. It's not clear what kind of fossils were taken or how much they're worth.

