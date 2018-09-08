Former teacher gets no jail time in sexual battery plea

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A former northeast Mississippi teacher is pleading guilty to the sexual battery of a student but won't go to prison.

Lori Kilgore, formerly a Houston High School teacher, entered the plea Friday morning before Tippah County Circuit Judge Kelly Luther.

Local news outlets report Kilgore is entering a type of plea where she doesn't admit anything but acknowledges prosecutors could prove her guilt.

Kilgore has surrendered her teaching license, will serve five years' unsupervised probation and must register as a sex offender. She'll pay $500 to for investigative costs and $1,000 to the state children's trust fund.

Defense attorney Casey Lott says no prison time was "a deal my client could not pass up."

Hood spokeswoman Margaret Ann Morgan says prosecutors followed the wishes of the victim and his family.