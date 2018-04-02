Former principal accused of arson appeals loss of lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man accused four years ago of trying to burn down a Dickinson high school while working there as principal is appealing the loss of a federal lawsuit he filed after the criminal case against him was dismissed.

Thomas Sander was accused of setting a March 2014 fire that forced the closure of Trinity High. Court documents say school officials had informed Sander in the weeks before the fire that his contract wasn't being renewed.

The case was later dropped when a judge ruled police improperly obtained some statements from Sander.

Sander in May 2015 sued the city, law officers and others for unspecified money damages. But Judge Daniel Hovland ruled in favor of the defendants in March.

Sander has now appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.