Former officer on trial for alleged corruption of teen boy

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A man who served as a Williston police officer and a McKenzie County Sheriff's deputy is on trial for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

Bryton Dahl was charged in August 2017 with felony corruption or solicitation of a minor. He later pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to last through the week. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Dahl is accused of having a sex with the boy more than once while working for both law enforcement agencies. The boy was 16 and Dahl 22 at the time of the alleged relationship.