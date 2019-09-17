Former group-home worker charged with multiple sex offenses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have filed multiple charges against a former group home worker accused in a series of sexual assaults.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 51-year-old Richard Vernell Heath is already jailed on several charges, including statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Those charges involve two boys from a group home in Greensboro.

Court records show Guilford County sheriff's deputies added the charge of first-degree sexual offense with a child against Heath on Tuesday, stemming from alleged assaults in the 1980s.

Heath was arrested early Tuesday.

Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson says deputies are also looking into allegations against Heath that involve a 37-year-old woman dating back to the late 1990s. The woman now lives out of state.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com