Former educator convicted in Mora schools forgery scandal

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A woman whose public-education license was scrutinized as a result of investigations stemming from former Mora Superintendent Charles Trujillo's arrest has been convicted of forgery.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Vanessa Sidransky-Montano was found guilty this week after a one-day trial.

Prosecutors say Sidransky-Montano knowingly obtained a falsified K-12 education license. She faces 18 months in jail. The charge stems from a multi-year New Mexico State Police investigation involving more than a half-dozen K-12 educators.

The 41-year-old's case is connected to the fraud charges against her ex-boss, Trujillo. The former Mora and Pecos school district administrator recently pleaded guilty to one felony count of forgery.

A 10-month Optic investigation discovered seven instances where the state education department's Professional Licensure Bureau awarded licenses to individuals who didn't qualify for them.

