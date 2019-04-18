Former biodiesel fuel plant operator sentenced for fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former operator of a St. Louis-area biodiesel fuel plant has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for fraudulently receiving $532,000 in tax credits.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Terry Zintel of Sunset Hills, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in January to three counts of making false claims. In addition to the prison sentence he must repay the money.

Zintel formerly operated Midwest Biodiesel Products in Roxana, Illinois. Federal prosecutors say Zintel presented fraudulent claims to the Internal Revenue Service that allowed the company to qualify for tax credits.