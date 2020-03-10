Former band director pleads guilty to sexual battery charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi high school band director who was previously accused of child exploitation has pleaded guilty to a sexual battery charge.

Lindsey Daniels, 29, entered the plea last week for one count of sexual battery by a person in position of trust or authority, the Hattiesburg American reported. She could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and faces a fine up to $10,000.

Daniels, of Lumberton, was the band director at Forrest County Agricultural High School. School officials said she was no longer employed with the school after her arrest last year.

Forrest County spokesman John Tryner didn't give details on the allegation that led to Daniels' arrest last March.

It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.