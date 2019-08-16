Former W.Va. educators charged after alleged verbal abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's top prosecutor says three former educators have been arrested on charges that they verbally abused two autistic students.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says former special education teacher Christina Lester and former aides June Yurish and Kristin Douty were arrested Friday morning and charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect.

Morrisey previously filed a civil suit in the case, alleging the former educators threatened the Berkeley Heights Elementary students with physical violence last year.

The incident was uncovered after a parent sent her child to school with a recording device and posted a clip on social media where an adult can be heard telling a child that she's going to punch her in the face.

A court clerk says Lester, Yurish and Douty haven't yet hired lawyers.