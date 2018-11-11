Former Virginia city employee charged with embezzlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia city economic development official has been charged with embezzlement over allegations he improperly used $4,000 to send packages to his girlfriend.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a grand jury indictment alleges the crimes happened between late 2016 and June 2018.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, said Brian Scott Hall, former business development coordinator for Virginia Beach, has been charged with three felony counts of embezzlement.

Virginia Beach Auditor Lyndon Remias said the charges stem from packages that Hall sent to his girlfriend in the Philippines, where he traveled to promote the city. The newspaper reports that it obtained FedEx receipts showing that he had sent packages to a Philippines address not associated with the city's business office there.

Remias said the city recouped the money from Hall.

Allen didn't immediately return an email asking Sunday if Hall has an attorney. Hall didn't immediately respond to an email Sunday.