Former Trump adviser Flynn asks for further sentencing delay
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn say he doesn't want to be sentenced yet because he has more cooperation to offer.
Flynn is expected to be a witness in a trial later this year in Virginia related to foreign lobbying work. He asked Tuesday for a sentencing date to be pushed off into the future.
Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI but asked for a postponement so he could continue cooperating and earn credit toward a lighter sentence.
Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's took no position on Flynn's request but said they viewed his cooperation as effectively complete.
