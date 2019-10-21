Former SS camp guard tells court he's "haunted" by killings

BERLIN (AP) — A 93-year-old German former Stutthof guard on trial in Hamburg on thousands of counts of accessory to murder says he regrets having served in the Nazi concentration camp.

Bruno Dey, a former SS private, told the court Monday that "the images of misery and horror have haunted me my entire life," the German dpa news agency reported.

There's no evidence Dey was involved in a specific killing at the camp near Danzig, today the Polish city of Gdansk.

But prosecutors argue that as a guard he helped the camp function. He's charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder for killings while he was there from 1944-45.

Dey says he was posted involuntarily to Stutthof because he was unfit for combat duty, and was never a follower of Nazi ideology.