Former Navajo Nation employee given jail time for forgery

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A former community service coordinator in Twin Lakes on the Navajo Nation has been sentenced to jail for forgery.

Ronda Leonard began serving her 90-day sentence in tribal jail Monday. She'll be on probation when released.

She also must repay $14,200 and write an apology that will be published in the Navajo Times.

Leonard had pleaded guilty to 32 charges. Authorities say she was authorized to sign checks for community expenses, but she forged signatures on some to benefit herself and her common-law husband.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says Leonard took advantage of a position of trust, and deprived children, veterans and elders from receiving services. The tribe says Leonard manipulated computer software and prevented other employees from accessing records.

Twin Lakes is north of Gallup, New Mexico.