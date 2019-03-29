Former Montana day care owner, husband charged with abuse

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana day care owner and her husband have been accused of abusing a child they adopted in 2013.

The Missoulian reported Thursday that Angela and Malcom Cobler face nine charges including child endangerment, assault on a minor and tampering with evidence.

A child and family support official's report says the couple locked the 11-year-old girl's bedroom, provided a bucket for a toilet and placed duct tape to indicate boundaries to keep her within sight of a surveillance camera.

Charging documents say the girl also suffered a black eye and bruising on her back and arms; she was removed from the home in July.

Records say Angela Cobler owned Kids World Childcare in Missoula until it closed in 2012.

The newspaper was unable to reach the Coblers for comment.

