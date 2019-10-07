Former Missouri guards convicted of beating inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former Missouri prison guards have been convicted of assaulting a handcuffed inmate and violating his rights.

A federal grand jury on Friday found Kansas City residents Travis Hewitt and Terrance Dooley, Jr. guilty of violating the prisoner's Constitutional protection against unreasonable force.

Federal prosecutors allege that in 2015 the guards handcuffed the disoriented inmate, who was going through severe alcohol withdrawal. In a cell out of sight of surveillance cameras, Hewitt, Dooley and two other guards reportedly beat him.

Doctors found that the inmate had broken ribs, a punctured lung, and bruises on his face.

Hewitt, 29, and Dooley, 38, face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Two other guards recently pleaded guilty to charges related to their alleged role in the inmate's assault.