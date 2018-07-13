Former Kansas state trooper sentenced for excessive force

OSWEGO, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who admitted to kicking a handcuffed man has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

James Carson, of Independence, was sentenced Thursday for violating the civil rights of a man he arrested in June 2013.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that Carson was taking a handcuffed man into the booking area of the Labette County jail when he kicked the man's legs out from underneath him.

The kick caused them man to fall on his back on the floor.

Carson admitted that he had no legitimate law enforcement reason for forcing the man to fall. At least five other law enforcement officials were present.

As part of his plea agreement, Carson agreed to relinquish his law enforcement credentials.