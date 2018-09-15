Former Jets LB Donahue suspended 14 weeks by NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was suspended 14 weeks by the NFL on Friday for violating its substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old Donahue pleaded guilty last month to charges in two separate incidents in which he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police said he caused a wrong-way crash in February that injured four people in New Jersey. He also received a three-month suspended sentence and was fined $1,000 for a DUI crash in his hometown of Billings, Montana, in May 2017.

Donahue was among the Jets' final roster cuts two weeks ago and is currently a free agent.

Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com first reported the league's punishment.

Donahue spent a month in a substance-abuse treatment facility in Florida shortly after crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in February. He told reporters last month that he hadn't had alcohol since.

Donahue was a fifth-round pick last year out of West Georgia. He played in only four games last season after tearing a ligament in his right elbow while blocking on a punt return late in overtime against Jacksonville last Oct. 1. He had season-ending surgery, but was healthy this summer and played throughout the preseason.

He acknowledged last month that his legal situation weighed heavily on his mind.

"I can't say it hasn't," he said. "I mean, it was a pretty big deal and it's something I'm not proud of, obviously."

