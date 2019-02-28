Former Idaho prison guards sentenced in corruption case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Idaho Department of Corrections officers were sentenced this week for their part in a drug trafficking scheme that they mistakenly believed was bringing contraband into the state's prisons.

The U.S. attorney's office says 37-year-old Richard McCollough was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and 36-year-old Timothy Landon was sentenced to three years and five months. Both of the former guards will serve three years of supervised release following their prison terms.

The case stems from a sting initiated by the FBI at the Idaho Department of Correction's request, in an effort to weed out corruption among employees. Two other former corrections officers, Erik Thompson and Robert Wallin, were also caught up in the corruption investigation by FBI officers who posed as drug dealers and recruited the guards.

Wallin was sentenced to three years in prison, and Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

No drugs no drugs or other contraband were brought into any IDOC facility as part of the sting operation.

This story has been corrected to show that no drugs or contraband were brought into any Idaho Department of Correction facility in connection with the corruption investigation.