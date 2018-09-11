Former Detroit IT chief sentenced to 20 months for bribery

DETROIT (AP) — A former head of Detroit's information technology services office has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting more than $29,000 in bribes.

Forty-eight-year-old Charles Dodd Jr. of Canton also was sentenced to two years of supervised release following prison.

Federal prosecutors say Dodd admitted that from 2009 to 2016, he accepted more than $15,000 in cash and a trip, among other things, from Parimal D. Mehta, who was then the president and chief executive officer of an IT company. They say Dodd also accepted more than $14,500 in cash from two employees of another IT company. In return, Dodd agreed to provide preferential treatment to the companies.

The 55-year-old Mehta, of Northville, Michigan, was indicted earlier this year on bribery and fraud charges.