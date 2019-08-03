Former Billings court clerk gets probation for embezzlement

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former municipal court clerk in Billings who stole more than $10,000 from the city has been sentenced to probation.

The Billings Gazette reported Friday that 56-year-old Carolyn Bishop was sentenced in July after previously pleading guilty to theft by embezzlement. She was ordered to pay $10,806 in restitution, as well as a $4,000 fine.

Investigators say she took more than $10,000 from 23 defendants paying fines to the court between April 2016 and March 2017. In each case, Bishop entered the payment into the clerk's record keeping system but went back later and voided it. She then closed many of the cases.

The thefts came to light when another court clerk noticed discrepancies in two cases under the same defendant name.

