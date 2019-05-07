Forest lake closed as authorities investigate drowning

HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a forest lake in eastern Arizona is closed as authorities investigate a reported drowning of a man.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Officials say a man was observed in distress in the middle of Willow Springs Lake Monday evening and that witnesses were unable to rescue him.

The Forest Lakes Fire District said divers were being called in to try to recover the drowning the body of the victim, a 68-year-old man whose name wasn't released.

The fire district said three people who tried to rescue the man were treated for exposure.

Willow Springs Lake is 18 miles (29 kilometers) southwest of Heber.