Fontana residents arrested on suspicious of kidnapping man

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three Fontana residents were arrested in connection with an attempted murder, torture and kidnapping case.

The Sun reports deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department arrested three people leaving an abandoned residence where they found a nude male adult who was bound from his hands with rope.

The sheriff's department said in a Tuesday statement that the man was severely beaten and had traumatic head and facial injuries.

The man was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for further examination and treatment of his injuries.

Officials say investigators from the sheriff's department determined that the man had been kidnapped, beaten and submerged into a tub of water.

Officials say two additional suspects have not been arrested.

The motive is under investigation.

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com