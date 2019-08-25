Florida police officer shoots man following domestic fight

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been hospitalized after being shot by police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute.

Miami Dade Police say officers responded to the home just after midnight Sunday and found a woman with visible injuries. Police say they approached the suspect and a confrontation ensued that ended with shots being fired.

The man was shot several times in the legs and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The unidentified officer is an 11-year veteran with the force. He was not injured.