Florida officer shot while responding to domestic call

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend wounded a police officer and barricaded himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the woman left the apartment late Sunday and alerted officers to the assault. They went to the apartment near the Universal Orlando theme park. Gunfire was exchanged; Mina said they don't know if the man was shot.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Mina said the officer has "very significant injuries" but is expected to survive.

Mina said the children are 1, 7, 10 and 12.

Officers evacuated other residents of the complex in the middle of the night. Some of them stood waiting in nearby restaurant parking lots, still wearing pajamas.