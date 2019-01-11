Florida officer arrested for sexual battery, stalking

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer has resigned after being charged with sexual battery and stalking a woman.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say the victim showed hundreds of texts from the past six months detailing 57-year-old Winfred "Carl" Stocks, Jr. attempts to control, isolate and humiliate her.

Stocks was an officer for Florida Polytech University. His relationship with the victim is unclear.

According to an affidavit, Stocks used "force or violence likely to cause serious personal injury" to sexually batter the woman. He "verbally and by written communication, maliciously threatened" her into having sex with him by threatening to publicly share nude photos of her, which he had secretly acquired.

He was arrested Thursday for sexual battery, extortion, and aggravated stalking of a family member. It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.